Local

Vehicle fire shuts down I-295 north, one lane of I-295 south near Beach Blvd.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
traffic alert
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Traffic is now moving on I-295.

END UPDATE

A vehicle fire has shutdown both lanes of Interstate 295 northbound and one lane of Interstate 295 southbound in Jacksonville near Beach Boulevard.

Bethany Reese is in the Action News Jax First Alert Traffic Center giving updates here

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!