Vehicle tag renewals now available at select Publix locations in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers now have a new, convenient way to renew their vehicle tags at Publix in St. Johns County.

The St. Johns County Tax Collector’s Office now has installed self-service kiosks inside select Publix stores throughout the county.

The kiosks allow customers to quickly renew their vehicle registration, print a new decal on the spot, and skip the wait of visiting an office.

To renew, drivers will need their registration renewal notice or your license plate number along with their date of birth.

Self-service kiosks are currently available at the following Publix locations:

St. Johns County Publix - Plaza Blvd store

250 Plaza Blvd, St Augustine, FL 32086

St. Johns County Publix - Rivertown Shops Dr store

205 Rivertown Shops Dr, Saint Johns, FL 32259

For more information or questions, visit here.

