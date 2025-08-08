Vera Francis Hall Park renovations finished, backed by Florida Development Assistance Grant

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Improvements at Vera Francis Hall Park are now complete, marking the end of a significant upgrade project funded in part by the Florida Development Assistance Grant Program.

The project, which totaled $150,000, included resurfacing the walking trails and refreshing the amphitheater with new paint and lighting. These enhancements aim to provide a better experience for visitors enjoying the park’s facilities.

The improvements at Vera Francis Hall Park also feature new lighting at the ball field, a sunshade structure over the playground, additional benches, and new mulch. These upgrades are part of ongoing efforts to enhance community spaces.

Visitors are reminded that grilling is not allowed in the amphitheater area to help maintain the cleanliness and beauty of the space.

The Florida Development Assistance Grant Program covered 75% of the total project cost, demonstrating a commitment to supporting local community projects.

Improvements at Vera Francis Hall Park Final improvements at Vera Francis Hall Park are now complete. Photo: City of Green Cove Springs Government

