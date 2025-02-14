‘Very meaningful’: Florida Governor calls for $118 million to boost state law enforcement pay

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — State law enforcement would get a significant pay raise if the legislature goes along with a budget ask announced by the Governor in Ponte Vedra Beach Friday.

Governor Ron DeSantis wants to spend nearly $120 million to boost the pay of 4,700 sworn state law enforcement officers and 700 state firefighters.

The investment would deliver a 20 percent pay increase for entry-level state law enforcement officers and a 25 percent pay boost for veteran officers.

State firefighters would also see a 25 percent pay raise.

“This is not a terribly large amount of money in the context of the overall budget. I mean, it’s a small fraction, but I think it will be very meaningful and will ensure that the good work that has been done will be able to continue,” said DeSantis.

The raises would increase salaries for officers and firefighters spread out across at least 15 state agencies including the Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Fish, and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Department of Juvenile Justice and Department of Environmental Protection.

Starting salaries for FHP troopers are currently set at roughly $54,000.

Under the Governor’s proposal, that starting salary would increase by more than $10,000 to nearly $65,000.

“Becoming a trooper is one of the greatest accomplishments of my life. My kids are so proud of me,” said FHP Trooper Virginia Hatch.

Hatch became emotional when talking about what the pay raise would mean to her and her family.

“As a single mother of two, the additional funds will improve the quality of life and the pay increase will allow me to better support my family,” said Hatch.

DeSantis noted the proposal aims to not only to thank law enforcement for their bravery and hard work, but also to help retain officers.

“We want to make sure that we’re keeping good talent. The reality is that if you don’t do that, it’s not that they don’t want to serve, but if they have other opportunities then you lose them,” said DeSantis. “Heck, you can lose them to the sheriff’s department. You can lose them to a lot. So, we want to make sure that we’re doing our part in the state.”

Ultimately, it will be up to lawmakers to make the pay raises a reality.

The legislative session kicks off on March 4th.

