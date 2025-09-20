Veterans and first responders honored at Constitution Week kickoff at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Veterans and First Responders were honored on Saturday, September 13, at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville as part of National Constitution Week.

The event, which sold out in advance, was organized to express appreciation for those who pledged to defend the U.S. Constitution. It marked the beginning of the local celebration of National Constitution Week, which runs from September 17th through September 23rd.

Navy Veteran Patrick Taylor praised guest speaker Kenneth F. Wood III, saying, “Guest speaker Kenneth F. Wood III was a powerhouse of constitutional knowledge and helped to put the concepts into personally accessible nuggets of gold.”

The highlight of the event was a lecture titled “The Constitution is Part of My Uniform” by Navy Veteran Kenneth F. Wood III, who retired in Jacksonville. His speech was well received and vigorously applauded by all in attendance.

Retired Navy Captain Ryman Shoaf served as the Emcee for the event, while the Black Creek Young Marines presented colors.

15-year-old Lexi Harmon performed the National Anthem. Two wreaths were delivered in memory of Charlie Kirk.

The We Can Be Heroes Foundation is a volunteer-based nonprofit organization based in Jacksonville, Florida.

