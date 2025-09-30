Veterans’ stories to be told at the Ponte Vedra Beach Library

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The St. Johns County Public Library System has unveiled a Veterans Museum kiosk at the Ponte Vedra Beach Branch Library, offering an interactive experience to explore veterans’ stories.

The kiosk, developed in collaboration with the Jacksonville-based Veterans Museum, features more than 100 video and audio interviews with veterans from across the nation, including many from St. Johns County.

“We are honored to be able to provide a space where the stories of veterans can be heard,” said Kim Odom, Ponte Vedra Beach Branch Manager.

The Veterans Museum kiosk, located in the library’s lobby, has been accessed more than 170 times since its launch in mid-August. This initiative is part of the library’s ongoing efforts to honor local veterans, building on past projects such as the 2013 oral history interviews conducted in partnership with Haven Hospice and the St. Johns County Council on Aging.

Debra Rhodes Gibson, Director of the St. Johns County Public Library System, emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating, “The Veterans Museum partnership is a way for the libraries to further show our appreciation for their service through storytelling.”

