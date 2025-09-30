Veterans’ stories come to life at Ponte Vedra Branch Library

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The St. Johns County Public Library System has introduced a Veterans Museum kiosk at the Ponte Vedra Beach Branch, giving visitors an interactive way to experience the stories of local and national veterans.

Created in partnership with Veterans Museum, a Jacksonville-based nonprofit, the kiosk connects library patrons and community members with powerful accounts of service, sacrifice, and courage.

The touchscreen station, located in the library’s lobby, features more than 100 video and audio interviews with veterans across the country, including many from St. Johns County. Since launching in mid-August, the kiosk has already been used more than 170 times.

Ponte Vedra Beach Branch is the first location in St. Johns County to host the Veterans Museum kiosk.

“We are honored to be able to provide a space where the stories of veterans can be heard,” said Kim Odom, Ponte Vedra Beach Branch Manager. “Libraries serve as a special place where our shared history is explored. This partnership with the Veterans Museum allows us to shine a light on veterans and connect with our community in a new way.”

SJCPLS has a long history of honoring local veterans. In 2013, the library system partnered with Haven Hospice and the St. Johns County Council on Aging to record oral history interviews with area veterans.

“We would not be free libraries without our veterans,” said Debra Rhodes Gibson, St. Johns County Public Library System Director. “The Veterans Museum partnership is a way for the libraries to further show our appreciation for their service through storytelling.”

For more information and a list of locations, visit the Veterans Museum at vetsmuseum.org.

©2025 Cox Media Group