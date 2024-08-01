Video shows Sans Souci house on fire, body found in van parked next to it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax obtained a video showing a house fire in the Sans Souci area early Thursday morning. A man’s body was found inside the burning van parked next to it.

Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were at the scene around 5:41 a.m. to put out the fire.

A neighbor told Action News she heard a loud boom around 5:30 in the morning before she saw flames. She lives just feet away from where the flames severely damaged the house.

The roof of the house is caved in, the inside of the home is burnt, and two vehicles parked in the driveway were damaged.

The van that’s parked in the carport was completely destroyed. JFRD said that’s the vehicle they found a man’s body in.

A neighbor told Action News that the man was in his mid-80s.

When Action News arrived, we saw a small group of neighbors standing outside, concerned that this happened in their neighborhood. We later learned the man’s family was in that group.

We are working to learn more about what started the fire and how this man found inside the van died.

This is a developing story.

