‘Vile smear campaign’: Deegan defends JEA leadership as board turmoil sparks political showdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tensions are escalating at JEA as Mayor Donna Deegan and top utility leaders publicly addressed allegations of racism, a toxic workplace, and political meddling tied to the utility’s board.

The controversy erupted after Action News Jax Ben Becker obtained a text message sent by Jacksonville City Council President Kevin Carrico revealing his plans to replace a sitting JEA board member, stating he “owed a big favor to a friend.” Carrico was seeking to appoint his boss, Paul Martinez, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, to the board.

Days later, Carrico accused the utility of fostering racism and maintaining a “toxic corporate culture.” JEA board member Rick Morales has since called for the firing of CEO Vickie Cavey.

Mayor: “I Do Feel the Need to Speak Out”

At a Friday news conference, Mayor Deegan appeared alongside Cavey and Board Chair Joe DiSalvo.

“I do feel the need to speak out,” Deegan said, defending Cavey.

Deegan said a “vile smear campaign” magically appeared after Cavey resisted pressure to renew a lucrative lobbying contract with Ballard Partners. The five-year agreement was valued at $750,000.

The firm counts former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry as a partner. His former chief of staff, Jordan Elsbury, serves as managing partner. Cavey terminated the Ballard contract January 31, shortly before the attempted board appointment surfaced days later.

Deegan suggested Curry and his former chief of staff were influencing the issue behind the scenes.

“These are the same people who were part of the effort to sell our public utility and who have been frankly responsible for much of the toxic political culture in Jacksonville - people elected me to end,” Deegan said.

A utility with high stakes

JEA is a multi-billion-dollar public utility providing electricity and water to more than 500,000 Jacksonville homes. Its board oversees decisions that directly impact rates paid by customers across the city.

Under the city charter, the Jacksonville City Council appoints four members of the JEA board, while the mayor appoints three. The structure was created as part of a 2020 voter-approved amendment following the failed attempt to sell JEA - a scandal that ultimately sent former CEO Aaron Zahn to federal prison.

Deegan emphasized that she supports Cavey and pressed Carrico publicly.

“What was the favor? Why was that necessary to replace somebody who felt they were doing a good job?” she asked.

Carrico fires back

In a statement, Carrico said Friday’s news conference revealed “a growing crisis of confidence at JEA.”

He pointed to the incoming board chair’s call to fire Cavey, the removal of Chief of Staff and former Fire Chief Kurt Wilson, low employee morale, and record-high costs for ratepayers as signs of instability.

Carrico also accused the mayor of interfering with what is supposed to be an independent authority.

“JEA was deliberately structured to operate free from political pressure, yet we are now seeing an unmistakable attempt to inject mayoral influence into decisions that belong to its independent leadership and board,” Carrico said.

He called for all communications between the Mayor’s Office and JEA leadership over the past 60 days to be preserved and made public, adding, “Sunlight is the best disinfectant.”

What’s next

Former Mayor Curry declined to comment on the allegations. A response from his former chief of staff is still pending.

The JEA board is scheduled to meet again next Tuesday, where Cavey’s future as CEO is expected to be discussed.

