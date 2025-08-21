Villanova says a report of a campus shooter was a ‘cruel hoax’

A report of a shooter on Villanova University’s campus was a “cruel hoax,” the school’s president said Thursday.

“There was no active shooter, no injuries and no evidence of firearms on campus,” the Rev. Peter M. Donohue said in an emailed statement.

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Police responded Thursday to a report of an active shooter on the campus of Villanova University, prompting a lockdown on campus that sent students scrambling to seek shelter in closets and classrooms.

Students shared an afternoon text from the Villanova alert system that told them to lock and barricade doors and move to secure locations. A second alert from Villanova officials warned people to stay away from the law school.

Radnor Township police posted on social media at about 5:45 p.m. that police were clearing buildings but said “at this time, there are NO reported victims.” They told people who were sheltering in place to remain where they were until an officer contacted them.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told WPVI-TV that they were “still trying to get the situation under control.”

