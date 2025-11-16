Visitors call St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights Kickoff a huge success with new safety measures

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Thousands of people crowded downtown St. Augustine on Saturday night as the city launched its annual Nights of Lights celebration. Despite new safety barriers, a $40 downtown garage fee, and increased law enforcement, many visitors said the changes did not take away from the experience.

“It wasn’t as bad as I thought it was gonna be; we were able to find something, so it was good,” said first-time attendee Lorraine Rivera.

First-time visitor Deborah Kannel shared similar excitement.

“I absolutely amazing our first time here, absolutely fantastic.”

City officials had expected a large turnout, and the area was filled with families and visitors. But some longtime attendees said this year’s kickoff felt slightly less crowded.

“I wouldn’t say so. It’s a pretty big crowd, but not the biggest,” said Dominic Anderson, who has been coming for 25 years.

Others said the new traffic and safety measures made the event feel more organized compared to previous years.

Sarah Zuk, “I felt more organized even though it wasn’t early. It was very organized.”

Children also shared their excitement over the lights. Parish, “Good and awesome.”

“It feels amazing,” added Alejandro Posso.

“Amazing. The best part I’ve been out here tonight?” Anastasia Posso. She said, “The Tree.”

One younger attendee was too shy to speak, responding only when asked how he was doing: “mumbles something and walks off.”

City leaders said they will review the effectiveness of the new safety measures and expect to have a more accurate crowd count by Monday.

The lights were turned on at 6:30 p.m., and many visitors said it was a successful night, with traffic flowing smoothly despite the high turnout.

