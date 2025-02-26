Visitors concerned about outdated exhibits at MOSH as design deadline pushed for new building

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The deadline for the final design of the long-awaited new Museum of Science & History has been pushed back to late October, though museum leaders insist the project is still on schedule to open in three years. However, MOSH visitors are raising concerns about the outdated state of the museum.

“It’s pretty old and outdated. I don’t want to go there. It’s no fun,” said visitor Chanell Jones.

“It’s definitely old. You can tell it needs some updating,” said visitor Willie Coleman.

Chanell Jones is one of the visitors describing the conditions at the Museum of Science & History. She says she stopped bringing her family here because of what she considers outdated exhibits and the museum’s worn-out appearance.

“It definitely needs some updates,” said Jones.

According to MOSH, a recent revision to the new museum’s planning and construction schedule has affected the deadline for the final design, which is now set for Oct. 31 of this year.

MOSH has operated at its current location on the Southbank since 1969.

Last year, MOSH announced that the City of Jacksonville would provide $50 million in funding for the construction of a new museum. The money is set to be provided over three years through the City’s Capital Improvement Plan.

“It would be a great experience for them to have a new location for the kids to enjoy and have some fun,” said Jones.

We asked MOSH about the current conditions mentioned by the visitors we spoke with, but we did not receive a direct response to those questions.

MOSH did tell us that the project’s completion is still on track for July 31, 2028.

