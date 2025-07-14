Volunteer for the 2025 Careathon presented by Duval Asphalt

Jacksonville, FL — Experience the joy of help local families during their cancer journey by volunteering at the 2025 Careathon presented by Duval Asphalt on Friday, August 15 and Saturday, August 16.

We are looking for volunteers to answer calls, capture pledge information, enter data, and assist Child Cancer Fund staff with assigned needs.

The only requirement is that you are 18 or older and that you have a photo ID to present to security at Nemours Children’s Health (807 Childrens Way, Jacksonville 32207).

LINK: Sign up to volunteer at Careathon

Each volunteer shift is set at two hours, and you are welcome to fill as many as you are able.

Volunteers are treated to food and refreshments provided by Careathon sponsor throughout the broadcast.

Your experience will be uplifting as listeners commit to making a donation to support local families.

Volunteers will observe a live broadcast, as well as periodic TV reporting by CBS 47/FOX 30 Action News Jax.

There will be opportunities to meet local celebrities who participate in the event.

Social media posting is strongly encouraged, and we appreciate using #Careathon2025 as well as tagging Child Cancer Fund at 104.5 WOKV in posts.

If you have friends or colleagues that would like to join you we encourage that, too!

