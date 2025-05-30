VOTE: Local police, fire agencies competing for best vehicle graphics in Florida

Local first responders are asking for the public’s help in securing statewide bragging rights.

The Florida Sheriff’s Association has launched its 2025 Vehicle Graphics Contest, which is meant to decide which agency has the most eye-catching car or truck.

Northeast Florida has two entries in the contest.

The first is Clay County Fire Rescue’s camouflage-patterned Engine 25 (pictured above), which is stationed at Camp Blanding.

The Fernandina Beach Police Department is representing the city’s picturesque ocean views on its own entry:

Fernandina Beach Police Department vehicle Photo: Fernandina Beach Police Department

The public is invited to vote for their favorite entry once per day through June 4.

You can vote online by clicking here.

