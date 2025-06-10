Local

Vote for VyStar Ballpark to win national contest

VyStar Ballpark Home of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Credit: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The home of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp could be named the best Triple-A ballpark of the year.

Newsweek is holding a contest.

VyStar Ballpark was nominated after its recent renovation.

Click here to cast your vote. You can vote once a day from now until June 25 at noon.

The winner will be announced on July 2.

