VP Harris to visit Jacksonville next Wednesday as six-week abortion ban takes effect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to speak in Jacksonville next Wednesday.

It’s the same day Florida’s six-week abortion ban takes effect.

The VP’s visit will come just a week after President Joe Biden visited Tampa to speak on the issue of abortion.

Harris’ trip next week will mark her second visit to the Bold City in as many years.

Jacksonville has been on the frontlines of the issue, as it’s the closest option for many women in the South to receive an abortion.

Annual procedures in Duval County jumped nearly 25 percent after Roe v. Wade was overturned according to Florida Agency for Health Care statistics.

Now, the six week ban will take one more option off the table for women throughout the South.

“Florida is at play,” said State Representative Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville).

Nixon argued the spate of White House visits to the Sunshine State on abortion access signals Democrats see an opportunity to potentially win the state.

“They know that Floridians are upset. Floridians are upset that Governor Ron DeSantis and the Republicans who lead our state are failing Floridians,” said Nixon.

According to a new UNF national poll, abortion is the number three issue for voters, falling behind immigration and the economy, but it’s the number on issue for Democratic voters with 17 percent listing it as their top issue.

“In an election that requires you to mobilize your base, you know, speaking to that issue is an important one,” said UNF political science professor Dr. Michael Binder.

Binder argued the Biden campaign’s recent focus on Florida is likely bigger than just trying to sway voters in the Sunshine State.

“This is Florida. This is what can happen. Why would you want to have this happen in other states around the country, and what that might look like,” said Binder.

With an amendment on the ballot expanding abortion access here in Florida this November, Democrats are optimistic they’ll be able to translate votes for Amendment 4 to Democratic votes down the ballot.

