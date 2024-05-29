Vystar donates over $31,000 to local high schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Vystar Credit Union donated $31,568 to 18 local high schools that participated in the VyStar Academy of Business High School Branch Program, the credit union announced in a news release Wednesday.

Each school in the program gets a unique debit card available to anyone with a Vystar personal checking account. The credit union then donates five cents to the school for every purchase made with the card. Donations are made up to $10,000.

The donations are part of VyStar’s High School Debit Card Give Back Program, which was started in 2022.

“The program provides members with an opportunity to show their support for their neighborhood school and make a difference in their community by making purchases using their high school co-branded debit card. This initiative allows for everyone to be proud of their local schools and effect change through everyday transactions,” VyStar EVP/Chief Operations Officer Chad Meadows said in the news release.

These schools were the top earners in 2023:

Bartram Trail High School: $7,396.55

Fleming Island High School: $3,575.30

West Nassau High School: $3,574.39

Palatka High School: $2,464.15

Pedro Menendez High School: $2,409.20

Middleburg High School: $2,269.60

