Wafaa & Mike’s Cafe in Jacksonville makes Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants of 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the third year in a row, a Jacksonville-area restaurant has made it onto Yelp’s Top 100.

Wafaa & Mike’s Cafe, a Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine restaurant in Springfield, came in at No. 86 on Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants of 2025.

The family-owned spot has been open since 2009 and is located at 544 N Main Street, which is near West 6th Street.

Among Wafaa & Mike’s most popular dishes among Yelpers are the Greek Salad (which some diners added Gyro meat to), the Chicken Shawarma (in platter and wrap form), and fried mushrooms (which one reviewer described as “divine.”)

This isn’t the first time the River City has been recognized on this annual Yelp list. In 2024, Abstrakt Filipino Essence in Jacksonville Beach came in at No. 71 on the list.

In 2023, Catullo’s Italian came in at No. 64 on the list and has since added another location in Nocatee in addition to its original location on San Pablo Road South.

Wafaa & Mike’s is open Monday-Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and closed Sunday.

