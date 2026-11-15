Wagyu Factory opening soon at St. Johns Town Center, with an all-you-can-eat Japanese concept

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Wagyu Factory, an all-you-can-eat Japanese barbecue buffet restaurant, announced a new location will open soon at St. Johns Town Center.

Operated by the Chubby Group of Las Vegas, Wagyu Factory will open on Big Island Drive in a space at the Markets at Town Center previously occupied by GEN Korean BBQ House.

This will be the Wagyu Factory’s seventh location and first in the Southeast. Other locations are in California, Texas and Illinois.

Other locations serve multiple grades of Wagyu, including Japanese A5, Australian M9, and American Wagyu, alongside sushi, hot dishes, and optional shabu hot pot, according to information on the company’s website.

“Get ready for ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT WAGYU BBQ & MORE!” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page on November 10 read.

" Stay tuned for our GRAND OPENING! The countdown is ON!"

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