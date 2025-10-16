Walkers aim to make strides against breast cancer in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of breast cancer survivors, caregivers, family, and friends will gather Saturday, October 18, for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville.

The event aims to support life-saving research and provide a sense of community for those affected by breast cancer. Gates open at 8 a.m., and the walk begins at 9 a.m.

“In 2013, I was first diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Vantay Hodges, a two-time breast cancer survivor. “It’s part of the journey, but it’s also part of the celebration afterward. Even after the second diagnosis, I was like, ok, we can fight this.”

Kina Paegert, ZTA Think Pink Chair, emphasized the importance of the event, stating, “This is an opportunity for them to come together and know that they are not alone in their struggles, their fights.”

Karen Brisbon, an American Cancer Society survivor and thriver, shared her personal connection, saying, “The connection to me is very strong. My mother is an 18-year breast cancer survivor. I lived through treatment with her. I lived the journey with her.”

Vantay Hodges, who has battled breast cancer twice, will be among the many participants marching towards a purpose this Saturday. Her story of struggle and triumph is a testament to the resilience of survivors.

The Making Strides event is not just a walk; it’s a gathering of individuals who share similar experiences and support each other in their journeys.

Participants like Karen Brisbon highlight the event’s role in fostering a strong community bond.

Bethany Reese from Action News Jax will emcee the event, adding a familiar face to the proceedings and helping to engage the crowd.

