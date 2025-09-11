Walkouts, cursing and insults: City council temporarily strips controversial amendments from budget

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a seven-hour hearing involving high emotions, a walkout by some members and multiple rounds of votes, Jacksonville City Council was able to advance the proposed $2 billion budget forward for a final vote.

The mayor was able to claim some big, but possibly only temporary, wins after all the chaos.

Gridlock on a proposed property tax cut forced a series of votes, but it was debate on budget provisions blocking funding for DEI, abortion and immigrants without legal status that really ratcheted up members’ emotions.

“Have you no damn shame? Excuse my French, Mr. President,” Councilmember Matt Carlucci (R-Group 4 At-Large) told Councilmember Rory Diamond (R-District 13) during debate on an amendment that aimed to strip those provisions from the budget.

It was the aftermath of that debate that led four Democratic members to walk out for nearly an hour and refuse to vote on the budget.

“What the heck just happened?” Councilmember Raul Arias (R-District 11) asked after the walkout.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

It wasn’t until two council members agreed to flip their votes, punting on the property tax cut and stripping the funding prohibitions out of the budget, that members were able to move forward.

But Councilman Ron Salem (R-Group 2 At-Large) said he expects both the tax cut and the spending restrictions to pass when they come up again.

“I just hope we don’t have a fiasco like we had where people were walking out of a budget meeting. That’s just irresponsible in my mind,” said Salem.

But Councilmember Carlucci viewed Tuesday night as a victory, because it provides more time before the issues will be reconsidered.

“They’re gonna be faced with, do you want to take that money away from fire and police, or do we want to leave it and put it towards fire and police to help us with the budget next year,” said Carlucci.

Unknown is how Councilmember Chris Miller (R-Group 5 At-Large), who was absent during Tuesday night’s meeting, will come down on the two issues.

While Miller hasn’t responded to our inquiries asking which way he’s leaning, both sides are crossing their fingers he’ll land in their camp.

“The millage rate should stay the same and the DEI, all the Diamond nonsense should be left out and not even voted on. And then we’ll have a budget,” said Carlucci.

“I’ll support putting it back in. But let’s have that debate,” said Salem.

In a statement, Mayor Donna Deegan thanked members who supported the removal of the spending prohibitions and keeping the millage rate flat. She added, “we will continue working with the City Council to pass a final budget that capitalizes on our momentum and invests in our people.”

The final vote will be on September 23rd.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]