Warren Zeiders to perform at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre April 19, 2025

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre is set to welcome Warren Zeiders as part of his Relapse Tour on Saturday, April 19, 2025. The concert will feature a special guest, Tyler Braden, with tickets going on sale this Friday, August 16, at 10 am. Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the venue Box Office.

Warren Zeiders has quickly risen to prominence in the country music scene, becoming one of Nashville’s newest, best-selling headliners. His 2025 tour comes on the heels of his successful “Pretty Little Poison” Tour, which saw over 150,000 tickets sold across 55 sold-out shows in the US and Canada during the Fall of 2023 and Spring of 2024. The tour, Zeiders’ largest headline tour to date, included 81 sold-out shows and major festival appearances at events like Stagecoach, Faster Horses, and Watershed.

This year, Zeiders achieved his first No. 1 single with “Pretty Little Poison,” reaching the top spot on both Country Aircheck’s Mediabase Country Chart and Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart. The song also peaked in the Top 24 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and earned Zeiders his second RIAA Platinum-certified single. His success was further highlighted by winning “Breakthrough Male Video of the Year” at the CMT Awards. At just 25, Zeiders has accumulated over 2.6 billion career streams, more than 2 billion TikTok views, and 8 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Zeiders is set to release his next project, Relapse, on August 23. The 10-track project features the singles “Betrayal” and the title track “Relapse,” which has already garnered over 43.3 million US streams since its release in June.

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre concert promises to be a memorable event, with doors opening at 6:30 pm and the show starting at 8:00 pm. Tickets are priced between $39.50 and $79.50.

