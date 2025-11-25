Watch | Frustrated SJC deputy arrests woman driving 101 mph, unrestrained child: ‘It’s irritating’

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County deputy’s cameras captured the moments he arrested a woman Nov. 15 on Interstate 95 for traveling over 100 miles per hour.

The woman was driving 101 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-95, with two adults and five children in the vehicle. The youngest child in the vehicle was not properly restrained, lying across the laps of the other children, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, who also had a suspended license and active arrest warrants, was charged with Dangerous Excessive Speed and cited for operating a vehicle while her license was suspended and failing to follow child restraint requirements, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office stated in a social media post.

The deputy showed his frustration after talking to the driver and passenger. “You’re rollin’ 101 ... only two [children] got seatbelts,” he said. “Have you seen what happens to a vehicle at a 101 mile an hour crash?” the deputy asked the passenger.

“Yes,” the passenger responded.

“You have and you’re still willing to put your children in there?” the deputy said adding, “It’s irritating,” when he returned to his cruiser to check the driver’s status.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.