WATCH LIVE | SpaceX Axiom-4 astronauts head back to Earth after private space station mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The International Space Station’s first visitors from India, Poland and Hungary headed back to Earth on Monday, wrapping up a private mission and catching a ride home with SpaceX.

Their capsule undocked from the orbiting lab Monday and is scheduled for splashdown in the Pacific Ocean at 5:31 a.m. Tuesday.

The short, privately financed mission marked the first time in more than 40 years that India, Poland and Hungary saw one of their own rocket into orbit. The three astronauts were accompanied by America’s most experienced space flier, Peggy Whitson, who works for Axiom Space, which chartered the flight. They launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on June 25.

