WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage of active shooter situation at Florida State University

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Action News Jax has continuing coverage of an active shooter situation on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee.

We have learned that the FBI Jacksonville and the Tallahassee Resident Agency are on scene, as well as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

#FBI Jacksonville and the Tallahassee Resident Agency are on the scene at Florida State University and assisting our local law enforcement partners.

FDLE is actively engaged in the incident on FSU's campus, and we will update the public with more information as soon as possible.

Reporter Jake Stofan is headed to Tallahassee to get the latest information.

ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION AT FSU

