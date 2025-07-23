WATCH LIVE: Jacksonville gang members at the center of deadly drill rap beef go on trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of Jacksonville’s most prolific drill rappers, Hakeem Robinson, 26, known as “Ksoo,” will be standing trial for murder.

He and Leroy Whitaker Jr., 24, known as “ATK Scotty” are accused of killing Charles McCormick, 23.

Hakeem Robinson, Leroy Whitaker Hakeem Robinson (L), and Leroy Whitaker are accused in the 2020 shooting death of Charles McCormick. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Opening statements got underway Wednesday afternoon.

McCormick was also an aspiring rapper who performed under the name “Lil Buck.”

Charles McCormick Jr. Charles McCormick Jr.

Robinson and Whitaker are accused of killing McCormick over a “diss track.”

Robinson and Whitaker are being tried at the same time, but with two separate juries.

McCormick was shot to death in Dames Pointe Plaza on Merrill Road on Jan 15, 2020.

