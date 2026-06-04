Watch: Nassau County deputies rush into burning home to save man, dogs

YULEE, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a house fire on Red Holly Place in Yulee on May 26, evacuating a resident who was still be inside the home. Firefighters later rescued a dog from the residence.

Deputies acted quickly after learning a resident might be trapped inside the smoke-filled home.

The 911 Communications Center received a report of the residential fire and deputies, who were responding to an unrelated call nearby, quickly diverted to the scene. Upon arrival, they were informed that the homeowner was still inside the residence.

Deputies located the homeowner in the backyard and escorted him to safety. Nassau County Fire Rescue arrived shortly thereafter. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which was contained to the kitchen.

“Our deputies are trained to respond when people need help the most and that’s exactly what they did in this situation,” Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said. “Their courage, quick thinking and commitment to protecting others helped bring this incident to a safe conclusion. I am incredibly proud of their actions.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.