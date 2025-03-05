WATCH: President Donald Trump to address a joint session of Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald J. Trump will address the nation in a joint session of Congress tonight, March 4.

This will be the first time that President Trump will address the nation during his second term in the Oval Office.

