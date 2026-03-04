Watch: St. Johns County deputies pull man away from burning vehicle after crash

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office shared video Wednesday of deputies pulling a man away from a burning car Sunday after a multi-vehicle crash.

The wreck happened on Interstate 95. The driver was ejected and laying close to the burning vehicle, unable to move, a sheriff’s office Facebook post states.

“Once they located the victim, without hesitation, deputies climbed through brush and pulled him to safety,” the post states.

