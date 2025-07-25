WATCH Storytellers of the 904: Former Jaguars beat writer Vito Stellino

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — He covered six Super Bowl Championship teams and is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a writer.

This episode of Storytellers of the 904 shares the story of Vito Stellino’s illustrious career.

Vito has seen some of sports monumental moments and covered the Pittsburgh Steelers in the early 1970’s.

He would be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989 and eventually made his way to cover the Jaguars for the final stop of his illustrious career.

Stellino’s straight forward questioning sparked interesting answers, and sometimes confrontation, plus there’s the story of the mouse.

You can watch the full episode in the video player above.

