Waycross man arrested in child sexual exploitation case

WAYCROSS, Ga. — A Waycross man’s online activity got the attention of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The group reached out to the GBI in November 2024 and an investigation started on Caleb Walker, 26.

“This investigation led to a search of Walker’s home and Walker’s subsequent arrest,” a Friday GBI news release states. The investigation was launched because of the possible online possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material in Walker’s possession

Walker was booked into the Ware County jail and charged with sexual exploitation of children, the news release states.

