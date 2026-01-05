‘We all did well’: Jaguars wins boosts downtown businesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A boost in business with every Jag win, that’s what bars and food stands say has happened so far this season, and they all say they’re already gearing up for the next game.

A boom in businesses in downtown Jacksonville, as some say they have seen over a 50 percent jump in business so far this season. A chant of Duval joy that echoes across Jacksonville louder and louder as the Jags head into the playoffs.

It is music to business owners operating near EverBank Stadium as they say the team’s momentum is bringing more customers in.

“The start of the season, business was a little bit slow. As it picked up, we got a lot busier starting with the Chiefs game. And since then, it’s just been slammed every week,” said Nikolaus Holsten, bartender at The Bar at the Arena.

“But for us this year, it’s been great because we’re doing so well and everyone just seems to be really excited about it,” said Corey Gros, event manager at Manifest Distilling.

Throughout the season, nearby bars and restaurants have been ordering more food, drink, and mixers to handle the crowds. There’s been a steady increase in fans wearing teal and gold. They’re boosting business before and after each game. And now those downtown Jacksonville establishments are looking to repeat the kind of business they had when the Jags last made the playoffs in 2022.

" When they were in the playoffs, and we had a couple games here, we did very, very well. I know all the businesses. My other friends they own restaurants and bars and stuff. We all did well,” said Jennifer Morrissey, owner of the Onion and Mustard food stand.

Jennifer Morrisey, owner of Mustard and Onion food stand, says these Sunday games bring more business to her, not just during the game but well after, as hungry fans look for some post-game food as well as look for her stand on off-game days. All the businesses we spoke with on Sunday say the team’s success is a jolt for the overall Jacksonville economy.

“It’s exciting, it means more money, it makes my day go by quicker, and that’s how you know the jags are playing well,” said Holsten.

Jags fans like Deb Bickle say even though some fans can’t make it to the stadium for the game, they instead go to the bars to support from there, and she thinks that is something that will continue through the playoffs.

“I mean, it’s a home team. It’s your heart and soul. It’s Jacksonville. It’s like a big family as fans and supporting the players and everything too, said Deb Bickle Jags fan.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]