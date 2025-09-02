‘We are never going to get him back’: Alleged drunk driver arrested for killing St. Johns Co. man

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The family of a man who was killed in a deadly DUI crash is speaking out.

It’s after the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrested the accused driver, Logan Payne Turner, on Friday.

On May 4, 2024, loved ones said Doug Macke and his girlfriend were driving back to St. Johns County from Fernandina Beach.

“They were hit from behind by Logan,” said Jenniffer Reis, Doug’s stepdaughter.

Deputies said just north of International Golf Parkway, Turner was speeding, cutting in and out of traffic before colliding with Doug’s car.

According to the report, the suspect stated he was drinking at the Southern Social Whiskey Bar and Lounge in Middleburg. The suspect told officers he only had two drinks and decided to take another person home off State Road 16 in St. Augustine.

And it was that one decision that police said ended Doug’s life and changed his family’s lives forever

“We wouldn’t be in this situation if he hadn’t been drinking and driving,” said Reis. “No matter what happens, we are never going to get him back.”

Loved ones want to warn others about the dangers of drunk driving.

“Alcohol really impairs your judgement and the time that you have to make decisions,” said Reis. “It’s not worth the risk.”

Turner remains in jail on multiple charges, including DUI manslaughter.

