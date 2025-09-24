‘We did it’: City Council approves $2B budget with tax cut, healthcare initiative funding & more

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It took 13 hours of debate, gridlock and ultimately compromise, but Jacksonville City Council finally managed to approve the city’s $2 billion budget.

With vote after vote ending in gridlock, Council President Kevin Carrico (R-District 4) called on his colleagues to consider voting against an amendment that aimed to block city funding for DEI, abortion and immigrants without legal status to move the budget forward.

“I don’t think this is a place where you’re going to get crucified or someone’s going to tell you you blew it,” said Carrico.

In the end, Councilmember Will Lahnen (R-District 3) agreed to fall on the sword after getting commitments from his colleagues that they would vote for the budget with the $13 million property tax cut intact.

That tax cut faced opposition from public safety unions who expressed fears they may have to shoulder the cost in future years, while the average homeowner is expected to see less than $2 each month in savings as a result.

But Lahnen’s gesture worked, ending the marathon meeting with the budget passing on a 15-2 vote.

Lahnen told Action News Jax his decision came down to pragmatism, acknowledging the consequences of not passing a budget were unacceptable.

“I mean, one of our biggest jobs is to pass the budget for the city and it took a while tonight, but we did it,” said Lahnen.

In recent weeks, the city’s General Counsel warned failure to pass a budget by the end of the meeting would have cost the city untold millions of dollars in state funding and damage the city’s credit rating.

Councilmember Matt Carlucci (R-Group 4 At-Large), who opposed both the tax cut and the spending restrictions, applauded Lahnen’s sacrifice.

“He is what helped us get that budget passed last night,” said Carlucci.

He also highlighted other concessions made throughout the night, including the restoration of funding for the Northeast Florida Regional Council, $900,000 for affordable housing and $730,000 for indigent care clinics.

“So, it took a lot of tough times to finally iron out a budget that reflected, for the most part, what the city is all about,” said Carlucci.

In the end, Council Finance Chair Raul Arias (R-District 11) told Action News Jax he was happy with the final product, especially with council leadership’s top priority making it across the finish line.

“When people are talking about a compromise, I think this budget delivered just that. A compromise for all the programs that people were requesting, but also a compromise for property owners by lowering taxes,” said Arias.

With the defeat of those controversial spending restrictions, the mayor is expected to sign the budget passed by council, as despite her opposition, she is unable to veto the property tax cut.

“While I’m disappointed by the millage rate vote, especially given the strong sentiments from the public, the City Council has fulfilled their primary responsibility to pass a budget. I respect their decision and their work. I’m especially grateful that they removed divisive and unnecessary policy amendments that should never have been included,” said Mayor Donna Deegan in a statement released early Wednesday morning.

