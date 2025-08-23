Weekend double lane closures on Buckman Bridge continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers should expect delays on the Buckman Bridge again this weekend.

Two southbound lanes of I-295 will be closed from 10 pm on Friday, August 22, until 4 am on Monday, August 25.

The weekend closures have occurred for weeks as crews continue work to replace finger joints on the bridge, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The project also includes structural steel work and partial coatings on the bridge over the St. Johns River.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra time, or use alternate routes.

The project is expected to be completed early next year.

