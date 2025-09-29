Weekend Rundown: Spooktacular, Fall Home + Patio Show, Monday Night Football returns to Jax

Jacksonville, FL — Acclaimed singer, songwriter, and musician Marc Broussard brings his classic R&B, rock, and soul to the Florida Theatre this week.

The Jacksonville Home + Patio Show is a vibrant marketplace where you can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire your next home project, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals.

Get ready for a hauntingly good time at the 38th annual Spooktacular at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens. It opens Saturday night.

Monday, September 29:

Melissa Etheridge - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Wednesday, October 1:

First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

MasterChef All-Stars Live! - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Marc Broussard - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, October 2:

Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Friday, October 3:

Blippi Join The Band Tour! - 6:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Steep Canyon Rangers - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Jacksonville Home + Patio Show - 10:00 am - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Saturday, October 4:

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market Yoga Fest | First Saturday Brews - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Jacksonville Home + Patio Show - 10:00 am - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Alex Warren – Cheaper Than Therapy Tour - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Spooktacular - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Gavin Adcock - Need to Tour with special guests Braxton Keith & Lanie Gardner - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Ampthitheatre

Sunday, October 5:

Jacksonville Home + Patio Show - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters With Special Guests Ken Valdez and Fran Moran & the Nervous Wrecks - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Monday, October 6:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs - 8:15 pm - EverBank Stadium

