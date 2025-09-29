Weekend Rundown: Spooktacular, Fall Home + Patio Show, Monday Night Football returns to Jax

Jacksonville, FL — Acclaimed singer, songwriter, and musician Marc Broussard brings his classic R&B, rock, and soul to the Florida Theatre this week.
The Jacksonville Home + Patio Show is a vibrant marketplace where you can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire your next home project, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals.
Get ready for a hauntingly good time at the 38th annual Spooktacular at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens. It opens Saturday night.
Monday, September 29:
Melissa Etheridge - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Wednesday, October 1:
First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park
Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
MasterChef All-Stars Live! - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Marc Broussard - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Thursday, October 2:
Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Friday, October 3:
Blippi Join The Band Tour! - 6:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Steep Canyon Rangers - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Jacksonville Home + Patio Show - 10:00 am - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Saturday, October 4:
Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park
Riverside Arts Market Yoga Fest | First Saturday Brews - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
Jacksonville Home + Patio Show - 10:00 am - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Alex Warren – Cheaper Than Therapy Tour - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place
Spooktacular - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens
Gavin Adcock - Need to Tour with special guests Braxton Keith & Lanie Gardner - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Ampthitheatre
Sunday, October 5:
Jacksonville Home + Patio Show - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters With Special Guests Ken Valdez and Fran Moran & the Nervous Wrecks - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Monday, October 6:
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs - 8:15 pm - EverBank Stadium