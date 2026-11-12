‘We’re a bit stunned’: Fernandina Commissioners vote against buying and saving youth soccer fields

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Fernandina Beach City Commission voted last week against purchasing the Ybor Alvarez property, placing soccer fields used by more than 800 local children in jeopardy of being replaced.

City officials attributed the decision to anticipated drops in property tax revenue following the passage of Amendment 3.

The Ybor Alvarez property, located directly next to the Fernandina Beach Airport and controlled by the Federal Aviation Administration, carries an estimated value between $2.8 million and $3.5 million.

The Amelia Island Youth Soccer Club has used the Ybor Alvarez Ball Park as its home practice venue for more than a decade. However, following the city’s decision not to acquire the land, the fields could soon be redeveloped into private aviation hangars.

The soccer fields host substantial activity throughout the week, with coaches noting that anywhere between 300 and 400 children can be using the complex at a single time

Shannon Hartley, a coach with the Amelia Island Youth Soccer Club, says he was shocked about the vote and the lack of alternative arrangements for the program.

“We’re a bit stunned, to be honest with you,” Hartley said. “For this to just happen to us with no plan forward, no communication about where we go from here, it’s difficult to be hopeful.”

Most members of the city commission argued that buying the parcel is no longer financially realistic given expected municipal budget tightening.

During commission discussions, Fernandina Beach City Commissioner Genece Minshew said, “I just don’t see a path forward at this point.”

Commissioner Joyce Tuten added, “This is absolutely one we have to cut.”

However, Fernandina Beach Vice Mayor and City Commissioner Darron Ayscue pushed back, saying state tax policy changes are not the sole justification for ending support for the youth sports facility.

“Amendment 3 isn’t the boogeyman,” Ayscue said. “We simply (cannot) turn our back on the kids or turn our backs on the community, whether it be police and fire, just because Amendment 3 is out there.”

Parents within the community described the decision as a significant setback for young athletes who rely on the athletic fields for structure and athletic growth.

Patrick Sherwood, whose son plays in the soccer program, shared how the club has benefited his family.

“It gave him something to work toward to strive for and even with him not being incredibly athletic, it gave him goals,” Sherwood said.

“It’s a big letdown.”

The Amelia Island Youth Soccer Club has launched its “Save Our Soccer” campaign in hopes that city commissioners reconsider their decision. Their fundraising goal is set at $100,000. To learn more and donate, you can click here.

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