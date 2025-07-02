West Augustine comes out on top in budget fight for Black History Museum funding

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Money for the Florida Black History Museum was cut from the state budget… But that money wouldn’t have gone to the planned Black History Museum in West Augustine.

On the contrary, the money allocated for the local museum did survive the Governor’s veto pen.

Despite efforts to undercut West Augustine’s selection as the future home of the Florida Museum of Black History, the city came out victorious in this year’s budget.

“West Augustine and St. Augustine and St. Johns County, quite frankly, all of Northeast Florida is just so rich in culture and in Black history,” said St. Johns County Commissioner Sarah Arnold (R-District 2) in an interview with Action News Jax back in February.

All through this year’s session, we reported on the competing proposals that were attempting to either build the museum in an alternative location or build an additional museum in another city.

Back in February, we spoke with St. Johns County Commissioner Sarah Arnold about the attempt to override the decision of a state task force that selected West Augustine to house the planned museum.

Several bills filed this year sought to build the museum in cities like Eatonville and Opa-Locka, despite the fact West Augustine had been selected as the museum’s future home by a state task force last summer.

“We expected some shenanigans, and I think that’s exactly what you’re seeing,” Arnold told Action News Jax in February.

The competition came down to the wire, with money for the West Augustine museum and an Opa-Locka museum making it into the budget passed by the legislature.

In the end, Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed the $750,000 designated for the Opa-Locka museum and approved the $1 million set aside for the West Augustine project.

“Thanks to Former Rep. Paul Renner for initiating this process, Senator Tom Leek for taking the mantle and running with it and, most importantly to Gov DeSantis for recognizing the significance and importance of not only this incredible project, but also the significance and importance of the location,” Arnold told Action News Jax in a statement Wednesday.

State Senator Tom Leek (R-St. Augustine), who sponsored the appropriation, also thanked the Governor for his support.

“The story of Florida cannot be told without telling the story of Black Floridians, and to have the strong support of state leaders, along with our local community is exciting,” said Leek in a statement provided to Action News Jax.

The $1 million will go towards planning, design, and engineering for the museum.

In February, Arnold told us private dollars will also help.

“I’ve had verbal commitments from countless partners saying that as soon as we’re ready for those checks, they’ll be ready.”

She told us Wednesday that those commitments have been made by organizations including the PGA Tour, Jaguars, Florida Blue, Community Foundation, the Jesse Ball duPont Fund, United Way, and all of the state’s HBCUs.

In addition to the private dollars that are expected, Commissioner Arnold said more money from the state will likely be sought next year.

That ask will likely be for about $5 million.

It’s still unclear when construction on the museum will be ready to begin.

