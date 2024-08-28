West Nile virus cases significantly increase in Georgia: Symptoms you need to watch for

ATLANTA, Ga. — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta has reported a significant increase in West Nile virus cases across Georgia, all linked to the world’s deadliest animal: the mosquito.

According to the CDC, between August 22 and Wednesday, the number of cases in the state has tripled, with most occurring in the metro Atlanta area. In southern Georgia, cases rose from two to six, with four of those reported in metro Atlanta counties.

This surge in cases follows news that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former head of the National Institutes of Health, recently contracted the virus.

READ: EEE, West Nile, malaria: Know the difference between these mosquito-borne diseases

While the overall numbers remain relatively low, with fewer than 300 cases reported nationwide, 33 states have documented cases of West Nile virus this year. The CDC noted that 195 of these cases involve the neuro-invasive form of the disease, which is the most severe and can lead to hospitalization or death.

The neuro-invasive form of West Nile virus, also known as West Nile encephalitis, causes inflammation of the brain, leading to severe complications.

There are no vaccines or preventative medication that can be given for West Nile itself but you can rest, drink fluids, and take over-the-counter pain medication to ease the symptoms, the CDC reports.

According to the CDC, nearly 80% of people infected with West Nile virus do not develop symptoms. However, around 20% of those infected may experience the following symptoms:

Fever

Headache

Body aches

Joint pain

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Rashes

Fatigue and weakness

The CDC warns that approximately 1 in 150 infected individuals develop severe illness, which can include encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord).

For those who develop serious complications, symptoms may include:

High fever

Headache

Neck stiffness

Stupor

Disorientation

Coma

Tremors

Convulsions

Muscle weakness

Vision loss

Numbness and paralysis

These severe symptoms can lead to long-term health issues or even be life-threatening. The CDC urges the public to take precautions, especially in areas where West Nile virus cases are rising.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.