‘We’ve got problems’: New text messages reveal behind-the-scenes pressure over JEA lobbying contract

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville City Council member is calling for the State Attorney’s Office to expand its subpoena into JEA.

That’s even before Action News Jax obtained new text messages that shed more light on internal pressure surrounding a controversial lobbying contract.

During Monday’s JEA investigatory meeting, Councilman Rory Diamond raised questions about “bid rigging” and pointed to prior reporting by Action News Jax’s Ben Becker that uncovered text messages related to the Ballard lobbying contract.

“If you watched some of the Action News stuff, they were talking about texts that go to January 2025 related to the Ballard contract,” said Diamond.

The State Attorney’s Office JEA subpoena only goes back to July 2025 as opposed to its previous subpoena regarding communications from City Council President Kevin Carrico and his “big favor” text.

New text messages

Now, newly obtained messages by Becker, appear to fill in those gaps and suggest JEA CEO Vickie Cavey was facing pressure from multiple directions, some urging her to cancel the contract, while others pushed for it to move forward.

According to the texts, on January 8, 2025, Cavey wrote former Chief of Staff Kurt Wilson: “We’ve got problems having Ballard under contract, I just got a phone call from John Baker,” referring to a current JEA board member.

According to the texts, on January 8, 2025, Cavey wrote former Chief of Staff Kurt Wilson: “We’ve got problems having Ballard under contract, I just got a phone call from John Baker,” referring to a current JEA board member. According to the texts, on January 8, 2025, Cavey wrote former Chief of Staff Kurt Wilson: “We’ve got problems having Ballard under contract, I just got a phone call from John Baker,” referring to a current JEA board member.

In another message dated January 13, 2025, Cavey stated: “Kurt called to ask me to call Bobby… he’s not happy I won’t execute that contract w/ the lobbying firm” in reference to former board president Bobby Stein. It’s unclear who Cavey was communicating with in that exchange.

In another message dated January 13, 2025, Cavey stated: “Kurt called to ask me to call Bobby… he’s not happy I won’t execute that contract w/ the lobbying firm” in reference to former board president Bobby Stein. In another message dated January 13, 2025, Cavey stated: “Kurt called to ask me to call Bobby… he’s not happy I won’t execute that contract w/ the lobbying firm” in reference to former board president Bobby Stein. It’s unclear who Cavey was communicating with in that exchange.

Previously, Becker reported Cavey texted with Wilson on January 10, 2025, not to execute the agreement after stating “I’ve now gotten calls from Tallahassee.” Later, JEA said the Ballard contract was initiated solely by Wilson.

Ultimately, Cavey did cancel the agreement.

Past controversy

The controversy surrounding the Ballard contract has since grown into a broader dispute over workplace culture at JEA.

This comes after Becker revealed a text message sent by Carrico to JEA board member Arthur Adams that he was being replaced as a “big favor” to a friend -- who turned out to be Carrico’s boss at the Boys and Girls Clubs Paul Martinez.

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Lobbyists connected to the firm, including former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and his former chief of staff Jordan Elsbury, have been accused by Mayor Donna Deegan of orchestrating what she has described as a “vile smear campaign” against Cavey after the CEO pulled the plug on a Ballard lobbying contract.

The allegations against Cavey stem in part from claims made by Wilson and have triggered multiple investigations into JEA’s internal environment.

Tensions rise, $9,250 survey

Tensions continue to rise between the Jacksonville City Council and JEA leadership over how best to assess workplace conditions.

In a letter to council members, JEA board member John Baker urged the council not to approve funding for a separate employee survey proposed by the Special Investigatory Committee (SIC). Baker argued that JEA is already conducting its own survey and warned that running two similar efforts could waste taxpayer money and produce conflicting results.

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Council member Ron Salem is introducing emergency legislation for city council to vote on a no-bid contract with a company called SelectionLink, Inc. to conduct a JEA employee survey not to exceed $9,250.

He also questioned the credibility of Wilson, calling into question the reliability of his claims because of two recent stories -- a reference to Becker’s previous reporting on Wilson’s ties to RiteSite Health and the Boys and Girls Clubs while he was a JEA employee.

“Jacksonville needs to come together on this issue rather than foster division between the Council and JEA,” Baker wrote.

The State Attorney’s Office does not confirm or deny active investigations are taking place.

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