‘We’ve just been praying’: Body of young girl found 10 days after boat capsized on St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Authorities have found the body of Victoria Marin, a young girl who was missing after a boat capsized in the St. Johns River on Friday, March 21.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed to Action News Jax on Monday evening that Victoria’s body has been recovered.

“It’s been hard because we know them and they are a beautiful family,” said Ana Restrepo a friend of the family. “We’ve just been praying.”

The young girl was one of the victims. Four people were initially rescued, and she was one of four from the same family who died.

Action News Jax reported last week that family, friends, and co-workers of the victims have identified them as Cristian Marin, his children, Juan Camilo Marin and Victoria Marin, and Nubia Romero, Cristian’s mother.

Dive teams with FWC and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office worked for days to find the family.

Throughout the search and rescue efforts, community members have held prayer vigils.

Restrepo said the support has been incredible. From friends to those that don’t even know the family.

“It’s amazing,” said Restrepo. “There have just been people from everywhere.”

Leah Lombard is a drone pilot who volunteered her time to help in the search and rescue efforts.

“I met this beautiful community, and it is just amazing how people come together during tragedies,” said Lombard. “I am just glad that she was found.”

FWC did not release any additional details on where or exactly when her body was found.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.