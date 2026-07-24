‘What the hell?’ Super speeder allegedly doing 85 mph over the speed limit in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it has made another super speeder arrest. The move is part of Florida’s larger crackdown on dangerous excessive speeding.

A Corvette driver was arrested for violating Florida’s Dangerous Excessive Speeding Law by going 130 in a 45 mile-per-hour zone on County Road 13 near Joe Ashton Road. Now, he’s facing the consequences.

The arrest was documented in deputy-worn body camera video posted to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“What the hell are we doing?” said the St. Johns County deputy who pulled him over.

“Can I give you my insurance sir?” pleaded the driver, who was not named by the Sheriff’s Office.

“No ... step out,” the deputy replied sternly.

‘Ridiculous’ | Super Speeder driving Corvette 130 mph in St. Johns County arrested

The driver’s need for speed was cut off by a booking for violating the law and a backseat ride to the St. Johns County Jail.

“Anything 50 miles an hour or more over the speed limit is arrestable,” the deputy informed the driver.

Action News Jax’s Yona Gavino told you about Sunshine State’s crackdown on super speeders in our Highway to Jail report.

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Special needs nurse Jana Cramer found out about the law the hard way. Rushing to work, she realized she was going 92 mph in a 65 mile per hour zone on Interstate 295, though an officer said she was going over 100, and she was soon arrested.

She eventually got probation and a fine.

“I had to take my wig off. They put the shackles on your feet,” Cramer recalled to Gavino.

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But going fast can land you more furious consequences.

𝗙𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮’𝘀 𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗟𝗮𝘄 (𝗙𝗦𝗦 𝟯𝟭𝟲.𝟭𝟵𝟮𝟮)

𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙚: Up to 30 days in jail, a fine of $500, or both

𝙎𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙧 𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙚𝙨: Up to 90 days in jail, a fine of $1,000, or both

A person convicted of two or more Dangerous Excessive Speeding violations within five years may have their driving privilege revoked for at least 180 days.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Interstates 10, 95, and 295 see the most excessive speeding cases.

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