JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Now that the 2025 NFL offseason has more or less concluded, it’s time to evaluate how well each team filled their respective and what holes may yet still remain.

For the Jaguars it is no different. While the Jags added more talent this offseason than just about any other front office, there are still questions and concerns that remain about the roster as OTAs begin today, May 19.

What is the Jaguars’ weakest position group? Tight End Jaguars’ GM James Gladstone took a big risk letting Evan Engram walk.

While Brenton Strange showed promise in 2024, Engram had been the Jaguars’ most consistent receiver throughout the Trevor Lawrence era.

Now, the Jags will look to Strange to fill some big shoes. He will likely never produce the nutty receiving stats Engram did in Jacksonville, however, Strange can still be a huge asset both as a receiver and as a blocker in 2025.

Oh yeah, Brenton Strange was pretty dang good at forcing missed tackles last season. In fact, Strange’s 22.5% missed tackle rate ranked fifth among the 36 tight ends with at least 30 receptions.

Defensive Tackle In what might be the most surprising turn of events this offseason, Gladstone and the Jaguars added ZERO interior defensive linemen between Free Agency and the NFL Draft.

The team seems intent on running it back with the same group in 2025, Arik Armstead’s transition back inside aside. The late emergence of Maason Smith last season was exciting, however, the Jags are really pushing their chips all-in.

They are betting on Smith and Armstead to be able to fix the Jaguars’ interior unit, which ranked last in pass-rush win rate, according to Pro Football Focus. Safety While the Jaguars’ safety group similarly disappointed last season, the front office did make an attempt to find talent to replace and upgrade the unit.

Gladstone signed former Houston Texans’ Eric Murray and then drafted Tulane cornerback Caleb Ransaw, who figures to slide over to safety. That said, it still is a lot of projecting.

Murray isn’t exactly a playmaker on the back end and Ransaw isn’t an immediate fix to the problem either. Last season, the Jaguars allowed 71 explosive pass plays, nine more than the next closest team.

The group consists of Murray, Darell Savage, Andrew Wigard, Antonio Johnson, and now Ransaw. There is a lot of potential, however, it is far more potential than it has been production at this point.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked the Jaguars’ safety unit as the worst in the NFL. Summary Gladstone and company did a remarkable job adding talent to the Jacksonville roster, bringing in more players than any other front office and smartly too.

They took calculated risks every step of the way, however, only so much can be done in a single offseason.

The Jaguars’ tight ends, defensive tackles, and safeties are among the team’s weaker units.

However, if one or more of these young players can blossom into their full potential, these weaknesses might just become strengths soon enough

