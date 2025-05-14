What to know before heading to “Welcome to Rockville” this weekend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — Tens of thousands of rock fans will converge at the Daytona International Speedway for the “Welcome to Rockville” festival. Over 150 bands will perform at the 4-day 5-stage festival including Linkin Park, Green Day, Korn, Finger Eleven, Jacksonville’s Shinedown, and Middleburg’s The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus. Before you make the trip to Daytona, here are things you need to know:

It will be hot during Rockville, so make sure you stay cool and put on some sunscreen. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says it will be partly to mostly sunny Thursday through Sunday with temps in the morning in the near or a little above 70 and reaching the low 90s in the afternoon. To help beat the heat, multiple “cool down” buses will be behind the medical tent at Turn 1. The festival says there will be 50% more free water available near the Octane Stage and near the Camping Entrance. Rockville adds that it tripled the number of shaded structures this year and the Grandstand Hideout within the concourse of the Speedway will return. The Hideout will feature a live stream of the stages.

In terms of carrying bags, you’re allowed to bring in these styles of bags

Clear small backpacks - 12″ x 6″ x 12″

Clear drawstring bags - 16″ x 13″

Plastic resealable one gallon storage bags

Clear tote bags - 12″ x 6″ x 12″

Solid or clear hip/waist packs - 7.5″ x 4.1″ x 2.6″

Small bags and purses - 4.5″ x 6.5″

All other style bags are prohibited. The festival says mesh bags are not considered clear bags.

Some of the items you’re allowed to bring to the festival include non-aerosol sunscreen, a digital camera, a portable charger, a factory-sealed water bottle (up to 20 oz.), and a refillable water bottle. Glass and metal bottles are not allowed. You can find a full list of items allowed into the venue on Welcome to Rockville’s website.

Inside the festival is cashless, vendors will only take credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or payments through your wristband, if you link your card to your wristband.

Parking will be available at the speedway for $50. Cash and cards are accepted.

You can find the full concert lineup and schedule on Welcome to Rockville’s website.

