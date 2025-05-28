What we know about 3 arrested at City Council meeting, groups calling for their release

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released the names of three people arrested during a disturbance at Tuesday night’s Jacksonville City Council meeting.

“Council leadership requested that officers remove a group of individuals who were disrupting the proceedings,” a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states. “While several left when asked to do so, a few people in the group disobeyed the lawful orders to leave the chambers.”

Here’s what we know about the three who were arrested:

Conor Cauley, 29

Cauley is facing charges of with felony resisting with violence and carrying a concealed weapon. Police said he was carrying a knife.

Conor Cauley Conor Cauley, 29, charged with felony resisting with violence and carrying a concealed weapon. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Leah Grady, 24

Grady is facing charges of misdemeanor resisting an officer without violence.

Leah Grady Leah Grady, 24, charged with misdemeanor resisting an officer without violence. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Teagan Belloit, 25

Belloit is facing charges of misdemeanor resisting an officer without violence.

Teagan Belloit Teagan Belloit, 25, charged with misdemeanor resisting an officer without violence. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

City Council was forced to pause its meeting as Jacksonville officers cleared the chambers, "to ensure the safety of all in attendance," the news release states adding, “JSO respects the right to freedom of speech and the right to protest; however, the actions of the three individuals in custody constituted a clear violation of the law and each have been booked into the Duval County Jail as a result.”

Groups calling for release of arrestees

A group calling itself The Jax Palestine Solidarity Network made a post on Instagram overnight calling for protestors to converge on the Duval County jail Wednesday morning calling for the release of the three arrested at the council meeting.

“All out to Duval County Jail: Organizers Brutalized and Detained by JSO!” a portion of the post states.

Another group which calls itself the Jacksonville Community Action Committee also took to social media condemning the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and how it handled the arrest.

“These officers brutalized and arrested three members of the community following public comment,” a portion of the group’s Facebook post states. “Video footage taken by spectators at City County shows clear excessive force ... We stand with our friends with the Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network in demanding these trumped up charges ... be dropped and that they be released immediately from the Duval County jail.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.