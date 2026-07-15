Why every state trooper in NE Florida is watching you this week

Anybody who’s driven around Jacksonville has had that moment - you’re running a few minutes late, traffic finally opens up on I-95 or the Buckman, and you start thinking, “maybe I can make up some time here...” Trust me, we’ve all had that thought, too.

If that’s your plan this week, you may want to think twice. Florida troopers (and local police for that matter) are part of Operation Southern Slowdown, a multi-state speed trap operation that’s putting extra eyes on aggressive drivers through the weekend. If you’ve noticed more patrol cars lately, you’re not imagining it.

Nobody likes getting a speeding ticket, but more importantly, nobody wants to see someone get hurt trying to save three minutes on the drive home. See what law enforcement is looking for — and why this week might be a good one to just set the cruise control and enjoy the ride.