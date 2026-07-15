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Why every state trooper in NE Florida is watching you this week

By Aaron
Operation Southern Slowdown 2026
By Aaron

Anybody who’s driven around Jacksonville has had that moment - you’re running a few minutes late, traffic finally opens up on I-95 or the Buckman, and you start thinking, “maybe I can make up some time here...” Trust me, we’ve all had that thought, too.

If that’s your plan this week, you may want to think twice. Florida troopers (and local police for that matter) are part of Operation Southern Slowdown, a multi-state speed trap operation that’s putting extra eyes on aggressive drivers through the weekend. If you’ve noticed more patrol cars lately, you’re not imagining it.

Nobody likes getting a speeding ticket, but more importantly, nobody wants to see someone get hurt trying to save three minutes on the drive home. See what law enforcement is looking for — and why this week might be a good one to just set the cruise control and enjoy the ride.

Aaron

Aaron

Join Aaron every weekday from 6am - 10am on 96.9 The Eagle. Whether you’re battling I-95 traffic or just need that first shot of caffeine, he’s got the classic hits to make your morning commute a breeze. From the "80s at 8" to the stories behind the songs, start your day with a Brooklyn kid who's called the First Coast home for 25 years!



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