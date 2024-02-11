Local

Will you answer the call: City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department is hiring

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department will host an accelerated hiring process.

Applicants will complete the following in one day:

  • Physical Abilities Test
  • Written Exam
  • Oral Board

You must apply before March 28th, 2024.

After applying, email Detective Ikram at yikram@jaxbchfl.net to RSVP. If you are chosen to attend the process, an invite will be sent to you.

To see the benefits and to apply, click the link below!

https://www.jacksonvillebeach.org/265/Joining-JBPD

