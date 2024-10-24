Winning $478 million Powerball ticket sold in Georgia

BUFORD, Ga. — Someone in Georgia is waking up $478 million richer. According to the Powerball and Georgia Lottery websites, the winning ticket was purchased in Buford in metro Atlanta

The estimated jackpot is $478.2 million before taxes. The cash option is $230.5 million after taxes. The winning numbers were 2, 15, 27, 29, 39 with a Powerball of 20.

Powerball drawing takes place live on Action News Jax at 10:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets are $2 per play and sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots:

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

$1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA

$1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

$1.326 Billion – April 6, 2024 - OR

$1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA

$842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI

$768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

$758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

$754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA

$731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

