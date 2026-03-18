Winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket sold at Jacksonville convenience store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A winning Fantasy 5 Florida Lottery ticket was sold at a Jacksonville convenience store. The winning ticket, worth $23,179, was sold at Dunn Food Store, 10696 Biscayne Blvd.

The winner hit all five numbers in Tuesday’s Evening Draw. The winning numbers were 10-17-31-34-35.

Four other winning tickets were sold in Bonita Springs, Miami Gardens, Miami, and Bradenton.

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