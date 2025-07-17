Winning Fantasy 5 Lottery ticket sold at St. Augustine store

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A winning Fantasy 5 Florida Lottery ticket worth $22,777 was sold at a St. Augustine store. The purchaser hit all five numbers in Wednesday’s Evening Draw. The winning numbers on the ticket purchased at Love’s Travel Stop, 1025 SR 206, are 2-10-18-19-20.

Four other winning tickets were sold in Coconut Creek, Brandon, Tampa, and Palmetto, according to the Florida Lottery.

